7 people wounded in shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

At least 100 people had gathered for a service for homicide victim Braxton Taylor when shots were fired outside. Seven people were wounded.

16 people displaced after 3 Milwaukee homes catch fire



Sixteen people are now displaced after a Milwaukee home caught fire and flames spread to two other neighboring homes Friday evening. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:41 Published 5 days ago

Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty returns home, says his next stop is Rochester, New York



Dozens of people gathered at Wilson Park on Saturday for a welcome home party for Milwaukee activists Frank Nitty Sensabaugh and Tory Lowe, after they led a march from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago