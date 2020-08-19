Global  
 

7 people wounded in shooting at Milwaukee funeral home

CBS News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
All seven victims are in stable condition, according to police.
News video: 7 people shot at Milwaukee funeral home, Acting Police Chief Brunson says

7 people shot at Milwaukee funeral home, Acting Police Chief Brunson says 03:09

 Seven people were shot at a Milwaukee funeral home Wednesday afternoon, police say.

7 people wounded in shooting outside Milwaukee funeral home as about 100 mourners gathered

 At least 100 people had gathered for a service for homicide victim Braxton Taylor when shots were fired outside. Seven people were wounded.
