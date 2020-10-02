|
Actor Rick Moranis punched while on walk in NYC
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday on a sidewalk near New York's Central Park, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press. (Oct. 2)
