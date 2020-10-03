Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosis

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The White House doctor said President Trump is tired but in good spirits, and that he has been given an experimental antibody treatment. Ben Tracy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center

President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center 04:34

 President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump has COVID-19: A timeline of his travels leading up to a positive coronavirus test

 In the past week, Trump campaigned across several states, attending events with thousands of people present.
USATODAY.com

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Trump releases video, says he's doing 'very well'

 Speaking for the first time since his COVID diagnosis, President Donald Trump released a short video Friday evening saying that he thinks he's "doing very well."..
USATODAY.com

Trump's coronavirus diagnosis leaves some lawmakers exposed

 The president’s positive coronavirus test has prompted a wave of worry on Capitol Hill and led at least 15 lawmakers to get tested themselves. Nancy Cordes has..
CBS News

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States

What we know about President Trump's treatment for COVID-19 so far

 President Trump went to Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution Friday evening after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The White House said he received a dose of..
CBS News
Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation [Video]

Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation

U.S. President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus for monitoring at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

Ben Tracy American television reporter

Trump to be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump will be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for a "few days," "out of an abundance of caution" and at the advice of his physician and..
CBS News

Trump ramps up race rhetoric and attacks refugees at Minnesota rally

 President Trump went all in on his race-tinged rhetoric at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday night, and went after refugees and Representative Ilhan..
CBS News

Trump's TV earnings reportedly rescued him from financial hardship

 According to a report from the New York Times, President Trump lost millions of dollars before being elected, but then a lifeline arrived in the form of the hit..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Ask Dr. Nandi: At 74 President Trump is at higher risk of COVID-19 complications [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: At 74 President Trump is at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

President Trump who recently tested positive for the coronavirus is more at risk for developing COVID-19 complications due to his age.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:34Published
Chelsea Clinton And Ivanka Trump Used To Be BFF's. No More. [Video]

Chelsea Clinton And Ivanka Trump Used To Be BFF's. No More.

Chelsea Clinton has revealed why her once-close friendship with Ivanka Trump came to an end. According to HuffPost, Chelsea spoke to host Andy Cohen on a Thursday appearance on 'Watch What Happens..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Valley doctors react after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Valley doctors react after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Valley doctors react after President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

Trump, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19 By Steve Herman U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. President...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •InvezzNewsmaxNewsyFOXNews.comSeattlePI.com

Barron Trump tests negative for coronavirus as Trump, first lady Melania quarantine

 Barron Trump, the 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Americans do not feel sorry for Donald Trump

 It is the Russians who are used to feeling sorry for the orphan, the poor and the sick; in the United States, Donald Trump's illness will not win him more votes,...
PRAVDA


Tweets about this