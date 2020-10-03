|
How Louisville's interim police chief plans to rebuild trust after fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor
Saturday, 3 October 2020
Louisville's new interim police chief, Yvette Gentry, discusses how she plans to rebuild trust following the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor at her home in March.
