Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Louisville's interim police chief plans to rebuild trust after fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Louisville's new interim police chief, Yvette Gentry, discusses how she plans to rebuild trust following the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor at her home in March.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Audio files describe raid that killed Breonna

 The fear and confusion that played out before and after Breonna Taylor's death in March in her Louisville home was detailed in 15 hours of audio recordings made..
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter: Audio reveals final moments before Breonna Taylor's death

 Louisville police said they knocked and identified themselves for a minute or more before bursting into Breonna Taylor's apartment, but her boyfriend said he did..
New Zealand Herald

Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville: What activists want — and what they've accomplished

 Protests in Louisville have captured global attention as one of the longest on-going demonstrations against police killings of Black people.
USATODAY.com

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

 The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.
 
USATODAY.com

Hours of grand jury recordings in Breonna Taylor case released

 In an unusual move Friday, a court in Kentucky released audio recordings from the controversial grand jury sessions in the Breonna Taylor case. Adriana Diaz..
CBS News

AP Top Stories Oct. 2 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, Oct. 2nd: President Trump moved to Walter Reed for coronavirus treatment; Joe Biden wishes president and first lady well;..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released [Video]

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:10Published
Grand Jury Recordings In Breonna Taylor Case Released [Video]

Grand Jury Recordings In Breonna Taylor Case Released

The case resulted in no criminal charges against Louisville police officers who shot Taylor multiple time during a botched drug raid in March.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
MPD Investigating Deadly Overnight Shooting, No Arrests [Video]

MPD Investigating Deadly Overnight Shooting, No Arrests

Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in the Phillips neighborhood Thursday night. (0:24)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:24Published

Tweets about this