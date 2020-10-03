Biden sends prayers to Trump, knocks September jobs report
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden tested negative for the coronavirus after concerns over President Trump and the first lady's positive diagnoses. Speaking outside a union hall in Michigan, Biden sent prayers to the Trumps, but also criticized a Friday jobs report, saying "there are fewer jobs than we had hoped for." Ed O'Keefe reports on how the Biden campaign is dealing with the news roughly a month before Election Day.
The final jobs report before the November election is now out, and it shows more than 600,000 jobs were added in September, but that's lower than some estimates. Sectors already suffering from the pandemic slowdown were especially hard hit; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent well wishes to President Trump and the first lady Friday after the couple tested positive for COVID-19. Biden and the president were together Tuesday at..