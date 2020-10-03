Biden sends prayers to Trump, knocks September jobs report

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Biden Sends Well Wishes To The President



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent well wishes to President Trump and the first lady Friday after the couple tested positive for COVID-19. Biden and the president were together Tuesday at.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:30 Published 16 hours ago Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19



Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19 Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26 Published 19 hours ago Joe Biden scheduled for Michigan visit on Friday



Joe Biden is scheduled for a visit to Michigan on Friday but it's not clear if that will continue after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:21 Published 20 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Wall Street expected lower after car crash presidential debate Wall Street is expected to open lower on Wednesday after the chaotic presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, while the market keeps anxiously...

Proactive Investors 3 days ago





Tweets about this