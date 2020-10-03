Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden sends prayers to Trump, knocks September jobs report

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden tested negative for the coronavirus after concerns over President Trump and the first lady's positive diagnoses. Speaking outside a union hall in Michigan, Biden sent prayers to the Trumps, but also criticized a Friday jobs report, saying "there are fewer jobs than we had hoped for." Ed O'Keefe reports on how the Biden campaign is dealing with the news roughly a month before Election Day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: September Job Growth Drops From Summer Months, Sectors Suffering From Pandemic Slowdown Hit Hard

September Job Growth Drops From Summer Months, Sectors Suffering From Pandemic Slowdown Hit Hard 01:55

 The final jobs report before the November election is now out, and it shows more than 600,000 jobs were added in September, but that's lower than some estimates. Sectors already suffering from the pandemic slowdown were especially hard hit; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Biden Sends Well Wishes To The President [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Biden Sends Well Wishes To The President

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sent well wishes to President Trump and the first lady Friday after the couple tested positive for COVID-19. Biden and the president were together Tuesday at..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19 [Video]

Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19

Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:26Published
Joe Biden scheduled for Michigan visit on Friday [Video]

Joe Biden scheduled for Michigan visit on Friday

Joe Biden is scheduled for a visit to Michigan on Friday but it's not clear if that will continue after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Wall Street expected lower after car crash presidential debate

 Wall Street is expected to open lower on Wednesday after the chaotic presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, while the market keeps anxiously...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this