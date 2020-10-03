Global  
 

President Trump "doing very well," his physician says

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, said Saturday the president is "doing very well" after receiving treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley gave an update on the president's condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president spent the night after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: President Trump Moved From White House to Walter Reed for COVID-19 Treatment

President Trump Moved From White House to Walter Reed for COVID-19 Treatment 02:55

 President Trump was relocated to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday evening and received experimental treatment. Christina Ruffini reports. (10-2-20)

'Doing very well': Trump White House physician Sean Conley 'extremely happy' with progress

 Trump remained at Walter Reed hospital Saturday after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing symptoms
USATODAY.com

White House Rose Garden Event Was Ground Zero for COVID Super Spreader

 It's looking increasingly like Donald Trump's Rose Garden event a week ago where he unveiled his Supreme Court nominee was ground zero for what is increasingly..
TMZ.com
Obama wishes Trump a speedy recovery [Video]

Obama wishes Trump a speedy recovery

Former U.S. President Barack Obama sent well wishes at an online campaign event to his successor Donald Trump who is in the hospital after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:38Published

A Struggling Ohio Town Celebrated Trump’s Win in 2016. What About Now?

 Portsmouth, Ohio, was facing hard times when our reporter spent a week there leading up to Election Day 2016. She went back to find the town rebounding, and..
NYTimes.com

Watch live: Trump's physician to give update on president's condition

 Dr. Sean Conley will provide an update on President Trump's condition after the president tested positive for COVID-19.
CBS News

President Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital hours after COVID-19 diagnosis

 White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump is "fatigued" but in "good spirits."
USATODAY.com
Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit [Video]

Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit

Donald Trump and his doctor asserted a new claim on Tuesday, reports CNN. They say his ambiguous trip to Walter Reed last year was not in response to a mini-stroke. They say Trump "has not experienced nor been evaluated for" any strokes or mini-strokes. Dr. Sean Conley also denied any cardiovascular emergencies in his statement. He claims Trump remains healthy and that he has no concerns about his abilities to lead. Conley then added that his statement came at the request of Trump himself.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election [Video]

Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent her "best wishes for a speedy recovery" to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Saturday who had both tested positive for the coronavirus. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published
Boris: Everyone’s wishing Trump and Melania the best [Video]

Boris: Everyone’s wishing Trump and Melania the best

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wishes Donald and Melania Trump the best after the pair tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Johnson added that he spoke to the family of the US President in the wake of the news. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:32Published

Barack Obama wishes 'speedy recovery' to President Trump, Melania 'no matter our party'

 Former President Barack Obama is calling for unity and compassion following President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.
USATODAY.com

Trump tweets "Going well" after being flown to Walter Reed for COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday night, out of what the White House called "an abundance of caution." Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien becomes latest GOP official to test positive for COVID-19

 Stepien's diagnoses came on the same day the White House revealed Trump tested positive and was moved to Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution.
USATODAY.com

CBS Evening News, October 2, 2020

 President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosis; Hours of grand jury recordings in Breonna Taylor case released.
CBS News

Is President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis a threat to national security?

 President Trump checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus. The diagnosis is..
CBS News

President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical Center [Video]

President Trump Begins Treatment For COVID-19 Symptoms At Walter Reed Medical Center

The president's doctors say he's showing mild symptoms, including fatigue and a low-grade fever, and being treated with the drug Remdesivir.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:19Published
President Trump's COVID-19 antibody treatment [Video]

President Trump's COVID-19 antibody treatment

President Trump's COVID-19 antibody treatment

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:05Published
Masks Still Not Required In White House [Video]

Masks Still Not Required In White House

Jabin Botsford/Getty Images A senior official told the Associated Press that the White House will not require face masks, even after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The official said that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

COVID diagnosis for President Trump raises possible national security concerns

 CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend joined CBSN to explain why the president’s positive coronavirus test could pose national security...
CBS News

How the White House is handling Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

 As President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the nation is seeking crucial information...
CBS News

