President Trump "doing very well," his physician says
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, said Saturday the president is "doing very well" after receiving treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley gave an update on the president's condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president spent the night after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.
