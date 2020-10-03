|
White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
White House physician Sean P. Conley gave an update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital, saying he was "doing very well."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump's condition concerning, despite doctors' word he's doing 'very well'A person familiar with President Donald Trump's medical condition says the president had been administered supplemental oxygen at the White House on Friday..
New Zealand Herald
Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Doctors say Trump doing 'very well' at hospitalDoctors say US President Donald Trump is doing "very well" as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19. (Oct. 3)
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this