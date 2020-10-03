Global  
 

White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
White House physician Sean P. Conley gave an update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital, saying he was "doing very well."
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19. GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee said Friday they had tested positive for the virus after President Trump announced his diagnosis.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump's condition concerning, despite doctors' word he's doing 'very well'

 A person familiar with President Donald Trump's medical condition says the president had been administered supplemental oxygen at the White House on Friday..
New Zealand Herald
Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors [Video]

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19. Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as heupdated the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital on Saturdaymorning local time. Mr Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National MilitaryMedical Centre on Friday afternoon in what doctors say was a precaution afterhe and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Doctors say Trump doing 'very well' at hospital

 Doctors say US President Donald Trump is doing "very well" as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19. (Oct. 3)
 
USATODAY.com

President Trump remains in Walter Reed Hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

President Trump remains in Walter Reed Hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump remains in Walter Reed Hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump coronavirus: He 'is doing very well' [Video]

Trump coronavirus: He 'is doing very well'

Mr Trump's doctor has said he is 'extremely happy' with the president's progress at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:07Published
President Trump receives experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, but what is it? [Video]

President Trump receives experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, but what is it?

Before President Donald Trump left the White House on Marine One to receive COVID-19 treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, his physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memo indicating Trump received a..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:12Published

Trump 'doing very well' in hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, doctor says

Trump 'doing very well' in hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, doctor says White House doctor Sean P. Conley told reporters outside the hospital on Saturday that Trump had not experienced difficulty breathing, and had not been given...
White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital

 White House physician Sean P. Conley gave an update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital, saying he was "doing very well."  
Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

 US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19.
