White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors



US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19. Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as heupdated the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital on Saturdaymorning local time. Mr Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National MilitaryMedical Centre on Friday afternoon in what doctors say was a precaution afterhe and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970