Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus

CBS News Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Sunday’s highly anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots has been postponed after players on both teams, including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, cases are spiking throughout the country. Danya Bacchus reports.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Cam Newton Impressed By Patrick Mahomes' Mental Game

Cam Newton Impressed By Patrick Mahomes' Mental Game 01:21

 Cam Newton said that Patrick Mahomes is "changing the game," and that the young quarterback's otherworldly talent isn't just physical.

