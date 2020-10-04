|
Patriots-Chiefs game postponed after Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Sunday’s highly anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots has been postponed after players on both teams, including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, cases are spiking throughout the country. Danya Bacchus reports.
