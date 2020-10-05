

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Bill Whitaker (journalist) American journalist Rodeo lessons: Getting a firsthand look at the cowboys of saddle bronc How do you tell a rodeo story for "60 Minutes"? For correspondent Bill Whitaker, the first step was learning to ride a horse.

CBS News 15 minutes ago You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Rodeo lessons: The cowboys of saddle bronc How do you tell a rodeo story for 60 Minutes? For correspondent Bill Whitaker, the first step was learning to ride a horse.

CBS News 14 minutes ago





Tweets about this