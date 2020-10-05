Global  
 

Rodeo lessons: The cowboys of saddle bronc

CBS News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
How do you tell a rodeo story for 60 Minutes? For correspondent Bill Whitaker, the first step was learning to ride a horse.
Rodeo lessons: Getting a firsthand look at the cowboys of saddle bronc

 How do you tell a rodeo story for "60 Minutes"? For correspondent Bill Whitaker, the first step was learning to ride a horse.
CBS News

