Today in History for October 6th
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Egypt's President Anwar Sadat assassinated; Yom Kippur War breaks out in Mideast; Top U.S. arms inspector reports on Iraq's WMD; Actress Bette Davis dies; 'The Jazz Singer' heralds talking pictures. (Oct. 6)
Anwar Sadat Egyptian president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient
Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia
Bette Davis American film, television and stage actress
Yom Kippur War October 1973 war between Israel and the Arab states Egypt and Syria
Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt
