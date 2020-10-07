Progressive groups sue to block Texas governor's order limiting ballot drop-off locations

Global  
 

Progressive groups in Texas are suing to block a last-minute order from Governor Greg Abbott that limits the number of drop-off locations for absentee ballots. Under the order, the state can have no more than one ballot-drop off location per county. Politico's Texas correspondent Renuka Rayasam joins CBSN "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with more on the legal battle, as well as details on the state's changing electorate.
