UCLA scientist shares Nobel Prize in physics
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Andrea Ghez, with the Univ. of California, Los Angeles, and two other scientists are sharing the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics. Ghez is hoping her win will inspire girls and young women to pursue careers in the sciences and 'have impact'. (October 6)
