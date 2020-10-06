Global  
 

UCLA scientist shares Nobel Prize in physics

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Andrea Ghez, with the Univ. of California, Los Angeles, and two other scientists are sharing the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics. Ghez is hoping her win will inspire girls and young women to pursue careers in the sciences and 'have impact'. (October 6)
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: MIT Grad Andrea Ghez Shares Nobel Prize For Physics

MIT Grad Andrea Ghez Shares Nobel Prize For Physics 00:38

 WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

Andrea M. Ghez American astronomer

Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to 3 Scientists for Work on Black Holes

 The prize was awarded half to Roger Penrose for showing how black holes could form and half to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for discovering a supermassive..
NYTimes.com

Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 goes to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for discovering ‘the darkest secrets of the universe’

 The Nobel Prize in Physics this year will be split between three laureates. One half goes to Roger Penrose for the discovery that black hole formation is a..
WorldNews

American, 2 others win Nobel in Physics for black hole discoveries

 American Andrea Ghez and German Reinhard Genzel will share half the prize money, while Britain's Roger Penrose gets the rest.
CBS News

Nobel Prize Nobel Prize Set of five annual international awards, primarily established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel

Related videos from verified sources

Nobel Prize winners in physics [Video]

Nobel Prize winners in physics

Nobel prizes in physics were handed out in Sweden today. English mathematical physicist Roger Penrose won half of the coveted prize.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 for black hole breakthrough | Oneindia News [Video]

Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 for black hole breakthrough | Oneindia News

Three scientists have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work that helped demystify black holes to a great extent. Black holes evoke a lot of mystery but for scientists it is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Nobel Prize for medicine announced, 3 winners awarded for... | Oneindia News [Video]

Nobel Prize for medicine announced, 3 winners awarded for... | Oneindia News

Two Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and one British-born scientist Michael Houghton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. #NobelPrize #MedicineNobel #HepatitisC

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published

