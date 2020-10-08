Global  
 

What We Learned from the Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Debate

NYTimes.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Harris tried to make it about Trump, Pence tried to make it about the economy, but, in the end, a fly generated all the buzz.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Wrap Up Of Vice Presidential Debate Between VP Mike Pence And Kamala Harris

Wrap Up Of Vice Presidential Debate Between VP Mike Pence And Kamala Harris 02:26

 It was a different tone at the first and only vice presidential debate of this election year compared to the first presidential one.

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris square off in civil debate [Video]

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris square off in civil debate

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris have faced off in what was a largely civil vicepresidential debate, contrasting the chaotic encounter between their runningmates Donald Trump and Joe Biden last week. The debate was dominated by theTrump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, while the twocandidates also locked horns over racism, Mr Trump's taxes and Supreme Courtnominations among other topics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate. [Video]

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly. The insect briefly buzzed around the stage where Mike Penceand Kamala Harris were debating before landing and staying on Mr Pence’s head.It went unmentioned onstage, with the pair continuing to focus on thediscussion of systemic racism in the justice system. But as the insect took upresidence on Mr Pence’s white hair, the social media firestorm was immediate.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

VP debate takeaways: Covid, stacked courts and a very sticky fly dominate low-key encounter between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris

 In normal times, US vice presidential debates don't matter much. But in an election year as wild as 2020, everything is magnified.Vice President Mike Pence on..
New Zealand Herald

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in first and only vice presidential debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris squared off in the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two sparred..
CBS News

Former Hilary Clinton adviser on how Harris should take on Pence in vice presidential debate

 Former deputy assistant Secretary of State and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton, Philippe Reines joins Elaine Quijano to discuss how Senator Kamala Harris might..
CBS News

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US [Video]

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and said, "I must tell you this that the presumption is here consistently from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that America is systematically racist. This is great insult. I want everyone to know who put on uniform of law and enforcement everyday that I and President Trump are with you." Senator Harris shut him down by giving examples of Trump's 'behaviour' towards protesters and said, "I am not here to be lectured by the Vice President. I am only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted from sexual assault to homicide." She called out Trump for 'insulting' protesters and said, "This is who we have as a President and America deserves better. Joe Biden would be the President who'll bring our country together and he recognises beauty in our diversity. "

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published
US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence [Video]

US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change. VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump made it clear that we're going to listen to the science. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would put us back in Paris climate accord, they would impose new green deal which would crush American energy. US has reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord. We've done it through innovation and natural gas." While Senator Kamala Harris said, "This (Trump) administration doesn't believe in science."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence clash, but in a civilized way

 Our View: The vice presidential debate pitted a kinder, gentler Donald Trump against a former prosecutor turned senator. It wasn't a 'no-fly' zone.
USATODAY.com

Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate [Video]

Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate

In the only debate between the Vice Presidential contenders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence battled over the coronavirus response, the economy and numerous other major issues less..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:15Published
Sen. Kamala Harris And VP Mike Pence Debate [Video]

Sen. Kamala Harris And VP Mike Pence Debate

The first and only 2020 Vice Presidential debate was full of fiery exchanges, but was relatively tame compared with the chaos we saw in the first presidential debate last week.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:39Published
FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate [Video]

FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence squared off in the first vice presidential debate of 2020 in Salt Lake City. Denver7's Tony Kovaleski has the highlights.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:32Published

‘This Was Mike Pence’s Night’: Frank Luntz Says Panel of Undecided Voters Called Kamala Harris ‘Abrasive and Condescending’

 Frank Luntz hosted a panel of 15 undecided voters to gage their responses to the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.
Mediaite Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

The biggest moments from the 2020 vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris had some noteworthy moments until a fly stole the show.
Business Insider Also reported by •NewsyUpworthyNew Zealand HeraldBBC NewsFOXNews.comCBC.ca

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in first and only vice presidential debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris squared off in the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two sparred...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyBelfast TelegraphNew Zealand HeraldUpworthyMediaite

