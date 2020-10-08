Global  
 

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks out about "depraved" kidnap plot

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke to the media after federal and state law enforcement officials announced the arrest of 13 people who allegedly plotted to kidnap her and try her for "treason" over the state's coronavirus restrictions. Watch her remarks.
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Thwarted By FBI

Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Thwarted By FBI 00:55

 The FBI announced it has derailed a militia group’s plot to kidnap and assassinate Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Veuer’s TC Newman has more.

Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan

13 charged in plots against Mich. governor, police

 Six people have been charged in federal court with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home. Separately, seven more..
USATODAY.com

Arrests made in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

 Federal and state authorities unveiled charges against 13 people accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and put her on..
CBS News

F.B.I. Says a Michigan Militia Plotted to Kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

 Six men had been discussing taking Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, hostage since at least the summer, the F.B.I. said.
NYTimes.com

Feds charge 6 in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

 The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer "has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end."
CBS News

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Thirteen arrested in plots to kidnap Michigan governor [Video]

Thirteen arrested in plots to kidnap Michigan governor

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in alleged plots to kidnap the Michigan governor and attack the state capitol building, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:05Published

Related videos from verified sources

FBI thwart 'plot to kidnap governor' [Video]

FBI thwart 'plot to kidnap governor'

FBI agents raid a home in Michigan as six people are accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:49Published
Six People Accused Of Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer [Video]

Six People Accused Of Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:43Published
FBI: Hartland raid tied to plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer [Video]

FBI: Hartland raid tied to plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

FBI makes arrests in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:42Published

