|
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks out about "depraved" kidnap plot
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke to the media after federal and state law enforcement officials announced the arrest of 13 people who allegedly plotted to kidnap her and try her for "treason" over the state's coronavirus restrictions. Watch her remarks.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan
13 charged in plots against Mich. governor, policeSix people have been charged in federal court with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home. Separately, seven more..
USATODAY.com
Arrests made in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen WhitmerFederal and state authorities unveiled charges against 13 people accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and put her on..
CBS News
F.B.I. Says a Michigan Militia Plotted to Kidnap Gov. Gretchen WhitmerSix men had been discussing taking Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, hostage since at least the summer, the F.B.I. said.
NYTimes.com
Feds charge 6 in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governorThe FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer "has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end."
CBS News
Michigan State in the northern United States
Thirteen arrested in plots to kidnap Michigan governor
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:05Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this