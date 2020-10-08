|
Biden leads in Arizona as 2020 campaigns battle for swing state
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
With President Trump in the White House and ailing, the other three candidates at the top of the ticket campaigned in Arizona, now considered a toss-up in our CBS News battleground tracker poll. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns
McConnell avoids WH, citing COVID-19 concerns
Why Trump wants Sudan to befriend IsraelWith Sudan desperate for sanctions to be lifted, the US and Israel have spotted an opportunity.
Candidates clash over debates as Trump rejects virtual presidential debatePresident Trump says he will not participate in the second presidential debate, after the Debate Commission announced it will be done virtually for health and..
Second presidential debate in doubt after Trump objects to virtual formatThe second debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is in doubt after the nonpartisan commission running the debates moved the October..
Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden
More than 1 million people could lose their vote on Nov. 3. That's the best-case scenarioRejected ballots in the 2020 election battle between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden could become the post-election focus.
Donald Trump Won’t Participate in Second Debate | THR News
Analysts weigh in after VP candidates clash at debateVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are both campaigning in Arizona following their debate last night. CBS News political contributor and..
Waymo will allow more people to ride in its fully driverless vehicles in PhoenixPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet, announced it will be opening up its fully driverless vehicles to all..
The family of an Arizona woman killed by members of the Islamic State will be Pence’s guests at the debate.
Trump Suggests Gold Star Families May Be to Blame for His InfectionThe president, who is counting on support from military members and their families, suggested for the second time in a week that they might have spread the..
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in first and only vice presidential debateVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris squared off in the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two sparred..
"Red & Blue": Takeaways from the 2020 vice presidential debateVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the vice presidential debate on Wednesday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
Trump returns to Oval Office after backing out of coronavirus aid talksPresident Trump has returned to the Oval Office after his COVID-19 diagnosis. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
Joe Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, calls for national unity at GettysburgFormer Vice President Joe Biden made a campaign stop in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Tuesday and called for national unity and healing. CBS News..
