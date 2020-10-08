Biden leads in Arizona as 2020 campaigns battle for swing state

Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills



[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill to help the unemployed, small businesses and revenue-depleted state and local governments. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:30 Published on January 1, 1970