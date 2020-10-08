Global  
 

Biden leads in Arizona as 2020 campaigns battle for swing state

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
With President Trump in the White House and ailing, the other three candidates at the top of the ticket campaigned in Arizona, now considered a toss-up in our CBS News battleground tracker poll. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published
Why Trump wants Sudan to befriend Israel

 With Sudan desperate for sanctions to be lifted, the US and Israel have spotted an opportunity.
BBC News

Candidates clash over debates as Trump rejects virtual presidential debate

 President Trump says he will not participate in the second presidential debate, after the Debate Commission announced it will be done virtually for health and..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Second presidential debate in doubt after Trump objects to virtual format

 The second debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is in doubt after the nonpartisan commission running the debates moved the October..
CBS News
Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden [Video]

Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden

[NFA] President Donald Trump added more turbulence on Thursday to the U.S. presidential race by refusing to participate in an Oct. 15 debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden after it was changed to a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:25Published

More than 1 million people could lose their vote on Nov. 3. That's the best-case scenario

 Rejected ballots in the 2020 election battle between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden could become the post-election focus.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Won’t Participate in Second Debate | THR News [Video]

Donald Trump Won’t Participate in Second Debate | THR News

On Thursday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden would proceed with a new format and go virtual.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:36Published

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Analysts weigh in after VP candidates clash at debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are both campaigning in Arizona following their debate last night. CBS News political contributor and..
CBS News

Waymo will allow more people to ride in its fully driverless vehicles in Phoenix

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet, announced it will be opening up its fully driverless vehicles to all..
The Verge

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump Suggests Gold Star Families May Be to Blame for His Infection

 The president, who is counting on support from military members and their families, suggested for the second time in a week that they might have spread the..
NYTimes.com
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills [Video]

Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill to help the unemployed, small businesses and revenue-depleted state and local governments. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:30Published

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in first and only vice presidential debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris squared off in the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two sparred..
CBS News

"Red & Blue": Takeaways from the 2020 vice presidential debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the vice presidential debate on Wednesday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
CBS News

Trump returns to Oval Office after backing out of coronavirus aid talks

 President Trump has returned to the Oval Office after his COVID-19 diagnosis. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
CBS News

Joe Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, calls for national unity at Gettysburg

 Former Vice President Joe Biden made a campaign stop in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Tuesday and called for national unity and healing. CBS News..
CBS News

