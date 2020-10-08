Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Won’t Immediately Revive Abortion-Pill Restriction

NYTimes.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
A federal judge, citing the pandemic, had suspended a federal requirement that women seeking medication abortions pick up a pill in person.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

SCOTUS rejects request to reinstate medication abortion restriction

 The unsigned order is the high court's first decision following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a fierce supporter of abortion rights.
CBS News

Supreme Court, amid pandemic, temporarily lets women get abortion pills without doctor visits

 The pandemic has fueled a spate of lawsuits challenging federal and state policies, but the Supreme Court has generally proven to be a roadblock.
USATODAY.com

'She never answered the question': Pence presses Harris over expanding the Supreme Court

 The Constitution does not specify the size of the Supreme Court. It started with six justices and was last expanded in 1869.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Pence and Harris clash on abortion, Amy Coney Barrett during debate

 CNA Staff, Oct 8, 2020 / 08:30 am (CNA).- Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) sparred over...
CNA

Canada: Privacy, Personal Safety, And Estates At The Supreme Court Of Canada: The Case Of Barry And Honey Sherman - Clark Wilson LLP

 Today, the Supreme Court of Canada is hearing an estates case that seeks to balance the "open court" principle with the right of a deceased person...
Mondaq

How Trump's Supreme Court Pick Might Hinder Climate Action

 Climate and environment policies nearly always end up in court these days. They may have a harder time surviving if Amy Coney Barrett cements a conservative...
NPR Also reported by •UpworthyMondaq

Tweets about this