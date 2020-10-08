|
Supreme Court Won’t Immediately Revive Abortion-Pill Restriction
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
A federal judge, citing the pandemic, had suspended a federal requirement that women seeking medication abortions pick up a pill in person.
SCOTUS rejects request to reinstate medication abortion restrictionThe unsigned order is the high court's first decision following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a fierce supporter of abortion rights.
Supreme Court, amid pandemic, temporarily lets women get abortion pills without doctor visitsThe pandemic has fueled a spate of lawsuits challenging federal and state policies, but the Supreme Court has generally proven to be a roadblock.
'She never answered the question': Pence presses Harris over expanding the Supreme CourtThe Constitution does not specify the size of the Supreme Court. It started with six justices and was last expanded in 1869.
