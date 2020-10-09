|
Scientist Accused of Hiding Chinese Funds Sues Harvard, Saying It Abandoned Him
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Charles M. Lieber, the chair of Harvard’s chemistry department, claimed in the lawsuit that the university turned its back on a “dedicated faculty member.”
