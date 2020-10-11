Global  
 

Bill Gates Warns Trump's Antibody Treatment Not 'Cure,' Won't Work For Everyone

Sunday, 11 October 2020
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates says the monoclonal antibodies treatment for COVID-19 isn't a "cure" because it won't work for everybody.In an interview aired Sunday on "Meet The Press," Gates was asked about the treatment after President Donald Trump...
