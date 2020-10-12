Global  
 

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett set to begin

CBS News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin on Monday its highly anticipated confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. In her opening statement, Judge Barrett will say the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia inspired her philosophy that "a judge must apply the law as written, not as the judge wishes it were." Nancy Cordes reports.
