Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett set to begin

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court



[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mold of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia - another milestone in Trump's rightward shift of the top U.S. judicial body. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics