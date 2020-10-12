|
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett set to begin
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin on Monday its highly anticipated confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. In her opening statement, Judge Barrett will say the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia inspired her philosophy that "a judge must apply the law as written, not as the judge wishes it were." Nancy Cordes reports.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
Eye Opener: President Trump returns to campaign trailPresident Trump claimed he is now immune to the coronavirus, and his doctors say he can return to the campaign trail. Also, the confirmation hearings for Supreme..
CBS News
Senate to begin confirmation hearings for Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney BarrettDon't expect a vote on Barrett this week. The committee won't vote until it holds Barrett's nomination for one week. That vote is expected Oct. 22.
USATODAY.com
Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearingsOpening statements will take place Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
CBS News
Here's what to expect at Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings and who to watch forThe hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee may be key for a number of senators before November, including Kamala Harris, who sits on the panel.
USATODAY.com
United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary standing committee of the United States Senate
Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing to beginThe Senate Judiciary Committee will hear opening statements regarding Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court beginning Monday morning, kicking..
CBS News
Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:24Published
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Amy Barrett's law review articles show how Supreme Court rulings like Roe v. Wade could be challengedAmy Coney Barrett's potential to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to be a flashpoint in her Senate confirmation hearings, set to start Monday.
USATODAY.com
Antonin Scalia American lawyer and jurist
What You Need to Know About Amy Coney Barrett's ViewsAs an appeals court judge, Judge Barrett has issued opinions that have reflected those of her mentor, Justice Antonin Scalia, but with few of his occasional..
NYTimes.com
Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:45Published
Nancy Cordes American journalist
White House says Trump has "approved" a "revised" coronavirus stimulus packagePresident Trump's top economic adviser says the president has "approved" a "revised" version of the coronavirus stimulus package, just days after calling off..
CBS News
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for comprehensive stimulus billHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting Republicans' calls for a standalone relief bill to help the airlines. She says any COVID-19 relief package must include..
CBS News
Trump urges Congress to pass stimulus after halting negotiationsOne day after calling off stimulus talks, President Trump wants Congress back at the bargaining table on a set of standalone bills. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this