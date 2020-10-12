Global  
 

Senator Feinstein's opening statement at Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

CBS News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
In her opening statement at Monday's confirmation hearing, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, accused Republicans of trying to rush through Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation so she could rule on a case that threatens to kill the Affordable Care Act. Watch his remarks.
News video: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation to be held Monday

Amy Coney Barrett confirmation to be held Monday 02:08

 The confirmation hearings for US Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett is expected to begin on Monday.

