Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine



US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak



Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago