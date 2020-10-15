Global  
 

Senate finishes day three of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

CBS News Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
After three days of confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett finished taking questions from Senators on Wednesday. Los Angeles Times congressional reporter Jennifer Haberkorn, and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Senate Moving Forward With Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings

Senate Moving Forward With Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings 02:16

 The push to replace late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with conservative originalist Amy Coney Barrett on the US. Supreme Court is setting off some contentious clashes. Britt Conway reports.

