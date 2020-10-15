Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Trump Also Contracted COVID-19
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Barron Trump, son of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, also tested positive for COVID-19. The revelation was part of Melania's tell-all essay recalling her COVID-19 experience.
