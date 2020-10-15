Global  
 

Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Trump Also Contracted COVID-19

HNGN Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Melania Trump Reveals Son Barron Trump Also Contracted COVID-19Barron Trump, son of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, also tested positive for COVID-19. The revelation was part of Melania's tell-all essay recalling her COVID-19 experience.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Melania Trump says son Barron also had COVID-19

Melania Trump says son Barron also had COVID-19 01:13

 [NFA] President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, the first lady said, while opening up about her own condition. Gavino Garay reports.

