Salvador Cienfuegos, Mexico's Ex-Defense Minister, Is Arrested in L.A.
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was detained at the airport at the request of the D.E.A. and will face drug and money-laundering charges, a federal law enforcement official said.
