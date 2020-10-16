Global  
 

Salvador Cienfuegos, Mexico's Ex-Defense Minister, Is Arrested in L.A.

NYTimes.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was detained at the airport at the request of the D.E.A. and will face drug and money-laundering charges, a federal law enforcement official said.
