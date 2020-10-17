Global  
 

President Trump holds rally in Wisconsin as coronavirus cases surge

CBS News Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
President Trump is holding a rally Saturday in Rock County, Wisconsin, where COVID-19 cases are spiking. In Wisconsin, 26% of tests have come back positive. Michael George reports.
News video: President Trump holds rally in Iowa

President Trump holds rally in Iowa 01:29

 President Trump held battle ground rallies, the last one was in Des Moines, Iowa. He addressed a news article during his speech.

President Trump carries on with rallies as health experts warn against large gatherings during pandemic

 President Trump is holding rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday, even as coronavirus cases surge in those states. Local officials and health experts..
CBS News

Trump rally crowd chants 'lock her up' about Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target of alleged kidnapping plot

 Gov. Whitmer responded to Trump's criticism during a rally in Michigan, posting that his was the kind of rhetoric that had put her family in danger.
USATODAY.com

Women's March draws thousands to protest the Supreme Court nominee, Trump in Washington

 Thousands gathered for the Women's March in Washington to protest the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the Trump administration.
 
USATODAY.com

Trump holds rallies despite warnings from health officials of coronavirus surge

 President Trump is holding rallies throughout the weekend in states seeing record new numbers of COVID-19 cases. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion joined..
CBS News

Trump rallies in Wisconsin after state reports record-high COVID cases

 The president will deliver remarks in a county which has a "very high" burden of disease, according to the state Department of Health Services.
CBS News

U.S. sees over 69,000 new virus cases – the most in a single day since July

 Wisconsin is one of at least seven states that in the past two days have set records for infections – and there's no mystery about what's causing case numbers..
CBS News

'People get brave behind a keyboard,' real-life Facebook wall created by Kenosha protesters from disturbing posts

 Protesters in Wisconsin created a real-life Facebook wall with blown-up posts from the social network that fomented violence.
USATODAY.com

President Donald Trump talks campaigning during the state's surge, the latest on more stimulus money, Foxconn update and systemi [Video]

President Donald Trump talks campaigning during the state's surge, the latest on more stimulus money, Foxconn update and systemi

President Trump talks hosting campaign rally as Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases surge, plus the latest on more stimulus money, Foxconn and systemic during an exclusive wide-ranging interview with Charles..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 11:36Published
What's In A Name? POTUS Repeatedly Confuses Name Of Trump Supporter With Felon [Video]

What's In A Name? POTUS Repeatedly Confuses Name Of Trump Supporter With Felon

At a rally in Florida Friday night, President Donald Trump mixed up the names of a Florida representative and a former campaign aide. Specifically, Trump confused Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz with Rick..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
TMJ4 News' Charles Benson to speak with President Trump ahead of Janesville campaign stop [Video]

TMJ4 News' Charles Benson to speak with President Trump ahead of Janesville campaign stop

TMJ4 News' Charles Benson will speak with President Donald Trump on Saturday ahead of his campaign stop in Wisconsin.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:50Published

