President Trump holds rally in Wisconsin as coronavirus cases surge
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
President Trump is holding a rally Saturday in Rock County, Wisconsin, where COVID-19 cases are spiking. In Wisconsin, 26% of tests have come back positive. Michael George reports.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump carries on with rallies as health experts warn against large gatherings during pandemicPresident Trump is holding rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday, even as coronavirus cases surge in those states. Local officials and health experts..
CBS News
Trump rally crowd chants 'lock her up' about Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target of alleged kidnapping plotGov. Whitmer responded to Trump's criticism during a rally in Michigan, posting that his was the kind of rhetoric that had put her family in danger.
USATODAY.com
Women's March draws thousands to protest the Supreme Court nominee, Trump in WashingtonThousands gathered for the Women's March in Washington to protest the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the Trump administration.
USATODAY.com
Trump holds rallies despite warnings from health officials of coronavirus surgePresident Trump is holding rallies throughout the weekend in states seeing record new numbers of COVID-19 cases. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion joined..
CBS News
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Trump rallies in Wisconsin after state reports record-high COVID casesThe president will deliver remarks in a county which has a "very high" burden of disease, according to the state Department of Health Services.
CBS News
U.S. sees over 69,000 new virus cases – the most in a single day since JulyWisconsin is one of at least seven states that in the past two days have set records for infections – and there's no mystery about what's causing case numbers..
CBS News
'People get brave behind a keyboard,' real-life Facebook wall created by Kenosha protesters from disturbing postsProtesters in Wisconsin created a real-life Facebook wall with blown-up posts from the social network that fomented violence.
USATODAY.com
Rock County, Wisconsin U.S. county in Wisconsin
