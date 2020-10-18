Global  
 

Joe Biden campaigns in North Carolina

USATODAY.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
On Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Durham, North Carolina, where a Democrat hasn't won in the White House race since Barack Obama in 2008. (Oct. 18)
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Harris pauses campaigning after staffer tests positive

Harris pauses campaigning after staffer tests positive 01:12

 [NFA] Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris canceled travel plans through Sunday after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the the Biden campaign. Colette Luke has the latest.

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

CBS News poll: Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin, has edge in Arizona

 A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds former vice president Joe Biden ahead of President Trump in Arizona and Wisconsin, the states he won in the 2016..
CBS News
Biden attacks Trump in N. Carolina over COVID-19 [Video]

Biden attacks Trump in N. Carolina over COVID-19

During a speech in Durham, North Carolina, on Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for saying over the weekend that the United States had "turned the corner" in the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the rate of new cases across the country has risen to the highest level in months.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:07Published

Trump attends church service in Las Vegas

 U.S. President Donald Trump made a rare visit to church Sunday as he and Democratic rival Joe Biden campaigned across the country from one another. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

Durham, North Carolina Durham, North Carolina City in North Carolina, United States

2020 election live updates: Trump goes to church event in Las Vegas as Biden heads to Durham, NC

 Pelosi slams Trump's "irresponsible" rhetoric after rally crowd chants "lock her up" about Michigan governor; GOP senators start to move from Trump.
USATODAY.com

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Trump wanted John McCain to apologize to him after the 2016 election, longtime aide says ...

 Sen. John McCain, then Republican presidential candidate, walks past advisor Mark Salter, right, on his campaign bus in Greensboro, North Carolina, May 6, 2008...
WorldNews

Early N Carolina voters wait 'as long as it takes'

 Early N Carolina voters wait 'as long as it takes'
 
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Donald Trump goes to church as battle with Joe Biden heats up

 President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip during the November 3..
New Zealand Herald
Pelosi 'hopeful' on virus relief bill before election [Video]

Pelosi 'hopeful' on virus relief bill before election

The highest-ranking Democratic lawmaker on Sunday said that despite differences with the Republican White House, she thought it possible to reach agreement on a large rescue package before Election Day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Obama to hit the campaign trail for Biden-Harris

 President Obama will hit the campaign trail for the first time next week.
CBS News
Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza Talks New Documentary 'The Way I See It' | THR News [Video]

Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza Talks New Documentary 'The Way I See It' | THR News

Pete Souza opens up about why working for both the Obama and Reagan administrations gives him a unique perspective on the presidency. Plus, he revealed what photo he thinks best describes Donald Trump's presidency.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 05:14Published
Democrats object as Senate panel sets Barrett vote [Video]

Democrats object as Senate panel sets Barrett vote

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday scheduled an Oct. 22 vote to advance conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court to the full Senate for confirmation, rejecting Democratic objections. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

Obama says Trump is a "symptom of" and "accelerant to" misinformation

 Mr. Obama said misinformation has been "turbocharged because of social media... And because the head of our government, of our federal government, has resorted..
CBS News

If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast [Video]

If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast

If Joe Biden is elected president, outgoing President Donald Trump is likely to have more days in court than he ever dreamed possible. Lacking his current presidential protections, Trump will face..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published
Joe Biden Debuts ‘Animal Crossing’ Island [Video]

Joe Biden Debuts ‘Animal Crossing’ Island

Joe Biden Debuts ‘Animal Crossing’ Island

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published
Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable' [Video]

Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable'

Joe Biden promised on Friday that, if elected, he will work towards ending discrimination. Sepcifically, discrimination against the LGBTQ community, says HuffPost. He also plans to expand economic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Artificial Intelligence helps detect deepfake videos

 Researchers tested the tool with an AI-based neural network on videos of former U.S. President Barack Obama. The neural network spotted over 90% of lip syncs...
Hindu

Biden channels Obama in declaring there are 'no red states, no blue states, just the United States'

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden paraphrased the man he shared a ticket with in 2008 and 2012, when he used an idea from President Barack Obama in a...
FOXNews.com

The Biden Doctrine: Cheerlead Wars, Feign Ignorance Later – OpEd

 If we look at the track record of Joe Biden during his political career first as a senator and then as Obama's vice president, he is a typical establishment...
Eurasia Review


