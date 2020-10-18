|
Joe Biden campaigns in North Carolina
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
On Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Durham, North Carolina, where a Democrat hasn't won in the White House race since Barack Obama in 2008. (Oct. 18)
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
CBS News poll: Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin, has edge in ArizonaA new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds former vice president Joe Biden ahead of President Trump in Arizona and Wisconsin, the states he won in the 2016..
CBS News
Biden attacks Trump in N. Carolina over COVID-19
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07Published
Trump attends church service in Las VegasU.S. President Donald Trump made a rare visit to church Sunday as he and Democratic rival Joe Biden campaigned across the country from one another. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Durham, North Carolina City in North Carolina, United States
2020 election live updates: Trump goes to church event in Las Vegas as Biden heads to Durham, NCPelosi slams Trump's "irresponsible" rhetoric after rally crowd chants "lock her up" about Michigan governor; GOP senators start to move from Trump.
USATODAY.com
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
Trump wanted John McCain to apologize to him after the 2016 election, longtime aide says ...Sen. John McCain, then Republican presidential candidate, walks past advisor Mark Salter, right, on his campaign bus in Greensboro, North Carolina, May 6, 2008...
WorldNews
Early N Carolina voters wait 'as long as it takes'Early N Carolina voters wait 'as long as it takes'
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Donald Trump goes to church as battle with Joe Biden heats upPresident Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip during the November 3..
New Zealand Herald
Pelosi 'hopeful' on virus relief bill before election
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17Published
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Obama to hit the campaign trail for Biden-HarrisPresident Obama will hit the campaign trail for the first time next week.
CBS News
Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza Talks New Documentary 'The Way I See It' | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 05:14Published
Democrats object as Senate panel sets Barrett vote
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:14Published
Obama says Trump is a "symptom of" and "accelerant to" misinformationMr. Obama said misinformation has been "turbocharged because of social media... And because the head of our government, of our federal government, has resorted..
CBS News
