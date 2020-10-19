|
Coronavirus live updates: Fauci 'absolutely not' surprised Trump got COVID; cases surge in Italy as world reports more than 40 million cases
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Pelosi says stimulus deal "depends on the administration." Fauci talks lockdown, vaccine on "60 Minutes." U.S. deaths near 220K. Latest COVID news.
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Party chair insists Republicans will hold Senate after Trump voices doubtTrump tells GOP donors holding Senate will be ‘tough’ – report How ending Obamacare would kill Fauci plan to conquer HIV After Donald Trump reportedly told..
WorldNews
Dr Fauci: Covid vaccine result could come by end of 2020The US government scientist says we should know if a vaccine is "safe and effective" by December.
BBC News
Coronavirus updates: Feared surge is underway; masks can still save 63K lives; Trump missing from task force meetings, Fauci saysA long-predicted surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths has begun in the United States, but Americans aren't changing their behaviors. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52Published
Dr. Fauci Says He Doesn't Have President's Ear as COVID Stats SoarPresident Trump's talking like he and Dr. Anthony Fauci are still on friendly terms -- despite each jabbing the other lately -- but that's news to Fauci, who..
TMZ.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
CBS Evening News, October 26, 2020Trump battles for Pennsylvania as Biden leads in crucial state; Georgia sees record early voting as candidates vie for key state
CBS News
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justiceAt an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is..
CBS News
Sarah Cooper of Trump lip-syncing fame has her 1st comedy specialComedian Sarah Cooper, whose star rose seemingly overnight after she started lip-syncing President Trump quotes, now has her own comedy special. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney BarrettThe Republican-led US Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney..
WorldNews
Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justiceAmy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid-19 coronavirus: Immunity only lasts a few months, study findsImmunity to Covid-19 may only last a matter of a months, according to British research that could hinder the rollout of a successful vaccine.The study by..
New Zealand Herald
Two new local COVID-19 cases in NSWThere are two new local cases of COVID-19 in NSW as Gladys Berejiklian says she wants to open the Victorian border but is being cautious.
SBS
Covid vaccine will be free for all: Minister
IndiaTimes
Covid-19: Warrington moves into tier 3 restrictionsThe Cheshire town is the latest area to be moved into the top tier of Covid-19 restrictions.
BBC News
Liverpool mayor would back Covid tier 4 in EnglandLiverpool mayor Joe Anderson would support such a move if it meant halting coronavirus's spread.
BBC News
Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Nancy Pelosi says she will seek another term as speaker if Democrats keep control of the HouseRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal Democratic critic of House leadership, said she would back Pelosi if no progressive challenger surfaced.
USATODAY.com
As Time Runs Short, Optimism Fades for a Pre-Election Stimulus DealSpeaker Nancy Pelosi said she was still optimistic about the chances for an agreement, but it would be up to President Trump when it came together. And time is..
NYTimes.com
Pelosi on stimulus: 'we have to have strong bipartisanship'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published
Pelosi voices skepticism about DNI and fake emailsHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced skepticism about Wednesday's press conference during which the director of National Intelligence accused Iran of being behind a..
USATODAY.com
Pelosi on election interference: 'Russia is the villian here'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27Published
Italy Country in southern Europe
England go to 'plan B' for Six Nations finale against ItalyEddie Jones says England "didn't miss a beat" when their Six Nations preparations were affected by the cancellation of the Barbarians match.
BBC News
England call flanker Willis and lock Hill into squad for Italy gameWasps flanker Jack Willis is rewarded for his outstanding form with a call-up to the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations finale and the Autumn Nations Cup.
BBC News
Covid: Italy brings in sweeping new coronavirus measuresGyms, pools, cinemas and theatres are closed, while restaurants and bars cut short their table service.
BBC News
Spain, Italy restrict bars and restaurants in bid to contain second wave
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:33Published
AP Top Stories October 25 PHere's the latest for Sunday, October 25: Senate votes to advance SCOTUS nominee Barrett; Italy imposes new virus restrictions; Protesters mark one year of..
USATODAY.com
