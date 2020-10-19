Global  
 

Coronavirus live updates: Fauci 'absolutely not' surprised Trump got COVID; cases surge in Italy as world reports more than 40 million cases

USATODAY.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Pelosi says stimulus deal "depends on the administration." Fauci talks lockdown, vaccine on "60 Minutes." U.S. deaths near 220K. Latest COVID news.
 
News video: Fauci Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Surprised Trump Got COVID-19

Fauci Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Surprised Trump Got COVID-19 01:16

 Doctor Anthony Fauci recently sat down for a lengthy interview with “60 Minutes”, which aired on Sunday.

Party chair insists Republicans will hold Senate after Trump voices doubt

 Trump tells GOP donors holding Senate will be ‘tough’ – report How ending Obamacare would kill Fauci plan to conquer HIV After Donald Trump reportedly told..
WorldNews

Dr Fauci: Covid vaccine result could come by end of 2020

 The US government scientist says we should know if a vaccine is "safe and effective" by December.
BBC News

Coronavirus updates: Feared surge is underway; masks can still save 63K lives; Trump missing from task force meetings, Fauci says

 A long-predicted surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths has begun in the United States, but Americans aren't changing their behaviors. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study [Video]

Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study

[NFA] The COVID-19 death toll could reach a half million in the United States by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks, researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation said on Friday, a day after the number of new infections reported across the country approached a record high. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Dr. Fauci Says He Doesn't Have President's Ear as COVID Stats Soar

 President Trump's talking like he and Dr. Anthony Fauci are still on friendly terms -- despite each jabbing the other lately -- but that's news to Fauci, who..
TMZ.com

CBS Evening News, October 26, 2020

 Trump battles for Pennsylvania as Biden leads in crucial state; Georgia sees record early voting as candidates vie for key state
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

 At an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is..
CBS News

Sarah Cooper of Trump lip-syncing fame has her 1st comedy special

 Comedian Sarah Cooper, whose star rose seemingly overnight after she started lip-syncing President Trump quotes, now has her own comedy special. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

 The Republican-led US Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney..
WorldNews

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee..
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 coronavirus: Immunity only lasts a few months, study finds

 Immunity to Covid-19 may only last a matter of a months, according to British research that could hinder the rollout of a successful vaccine.The study by..
New Zealand Herald

Two new local COVID-19 cases in NSW

 There are two new local cases of COVID-19 in NSW as Gladys Berejiklian says she wants to open the Victorian border but is being cautious.
SBS

Covid-19: Warrington moves into tier 3 restrictions

 The Cheshire town is the latest area to be moved into the top tier of Covid-19 restrictions.
BBC News

Liverpool mayor would back Covid tier 4 in England

 Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson would support such a move if it meant halting coronavirus's spread.
BBC News

Nancy Pelosi says she will seek another term as speaker if Democrats keep control of the House

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal Democratic critic of House leadership, said she would back Pelosi if no progressive challenger surfaced.
USATODAY.com

As Time Runs Short, Optimism Fades for a Pre-Election Stimulus Deal

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was still optimistic about the chances for an agreement, but it would be up to President Trump when it came together. And time is..
NYTimes.com
Pelosi on stimulus: 'we have to have strong bipartisanship' [Video]

Pelosi on stimulus: 'we have to have strong bipartisanship'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said negotiators were making progress in talks with the Trump administration for another round of COVID-19 stimulus, but Senate Republicans remained skeptical of a possible deal costing trillions of dollars.

Pelosi voices skepticism about DNI and fake emails

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced skepticism about Wednesday's press conference during which the director of National Intelligence accused Iran of being behind a..
USATODAY.com
Pelosi on election interference: 'Russia is the villian here' [Video]

Pelosi on election interference: 'Russia is the villian here'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that while Iran was a "bad actor," Russia was the real villain in efforts to meddle in the 2020 U.S. election.

England go to 'plan B' for Six Nations finale against Italy

 Eddie Jones says England "didn't miss a beat" when their Six Nations preparations were affected by the cancellation of the Barbarians match.
BBC News

England call flanker Willis and lock Hill into squad for Italy game

 Wasps flanker Jack Willis is rewarded for his outstanding form with a call-up to the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations finale and the Autumn Nations Cup.
BBC News

Covid: Italy brings in sweeping new coronavirus measures

 Gyms, pools, cinemas and theatres are closed, while restaurants and bars cut short their table service.
BBC News
Spain, Italy restrict bars and restaurants in bid to contain second wave [Video]

Spain, Italy restrict bars and restaurants in bid to contain second wave

AP Top Stories October 25 P

 Here's the latest for Sunday, October 25: Senate votes to advance SCOTUS nominee Barrett; Italy imposes new virus restrictions; Protesters mark one year of..
USATODAY.com

Monday, Oct. 26 COVID-19 in Colorado update [Video]

Monday, Oct. 26 COVID-19 in Colorado update

For the first time, Colorado saw more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed in a day.

LA County Surpasses 300K COVID-19 Cases, Records 7K Deaths [Video]

LA County Surpasses 300K COVID-19 Cases, Records 7K Deaths

Los Angeles County Monday reached the grim threshold of 7,000 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, and surpassed 300,000 cases.

Martin County keeping COVID-19 cases down [Video]

Martin County keeping COVID-19 cases down

Martin County has managed to keep its coronavirus numbers relatively low compared to counties around it.

