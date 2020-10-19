|
Trump Attacks Fauci Over Coronavirus
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
With two weeks remaining in his re-election campaign, President Trump made the coronavirus his message and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci his foil, dismissing scientific advisers as “these idiots.”
