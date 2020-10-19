Global  
 

Mike White Sets New HBO Series ‘The White Lotus’ Starring Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge

The Wrap Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Mike White Sets New HBO Series ‘The White Lotus’ Starring Connie Britton, Jennifer CoolidgeHBO has lined up a new limited series from “Enlightened” creator Mike White, the premium cable network announced Monday.

“The White Lotus,” described as a “social satire,” is a six-episode series set at an exclusive tropical resort. It will follow “the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week,” according to the network. It is set to begin production in Hawaii later this month.

Cast on the show includes “Looking” alum Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn.

*Also Read:* 'The Vow' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

“Mike is an unparalleled talent whose groundbreaking work has transformed both the film and TV space,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said. “We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with him again on yet another hilarious and perceptive piece that exposes the complexities of life and humanity itself.”

“It’s beyond exciting to return to HBO with this project and such an incredible cast,” White added. “I am very grateful to everyone who has made it possible for us to bring our little bubble to Hawaii, a place I am proud to think of as a second home.”

White is creator, writer and director on “The White Lotus.” Executive producers are White, David Bernad and Nick Hall. Mark Kamine is co-executive producer.

White previously created and co-starred in the HBO comedy “Enlighted,” which ran for two seasons between 2011 and 2013. Series star Laura Dern earned a Golden Globe Award and an Emmy nomination for her work on the series as Amy Jellicoe, a self-destructive executive who has to rebuild her personal and professional life after a mental breakdown.

