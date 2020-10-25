|
At least 5 aides to Vice President Pence test positive for coronavirus
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
President Trump is again downplaying the pandemic while he hits the campaign trail, despite the outbreak spreading throughout the White House. At least five aides to Vice President Mike Pence have tested positive for coronavirus. Paula Reid reports.
