At least 5 aides to Vice President Pence test positive for coronavirus

CBS News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
President Trump is again downplaying the pandemic while he hits the campaign trail, despite the outbreak spreading throughout the White House. At least five aides to Vice President Mike Pence have tested positive for coronavirus. Paula Reid reports.
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
News video: Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Fort Wayne

Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Fort Wayne

 Hundreds of Hoosiers made there way to the Fort Wayne Aero Center Thursday afternoon, all to see Vice President Mike Pence.

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

Voting across the US live updates: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Texas poll; New Hampshire can't ban armed voters; Facebook threat

 The latest in voting news, including Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in a new Texas poll and New Hampshire saying it can't keep armed voters away.
USATODAY.com

'Totally irresponsible': Dems criticize Pence presiding over Amy Coney Barrett vote after aides contract COVID-19

 "As vice president, I'm president of the Senate. And I'm gonna be in the chair because I wouldn't miss that vote for the world," Pence said Saturday.
USATODAY.com

What we know about Marc Short, other senior aides to Vice President Pence testing positive for coronavirus

 As coronavirus cases surge, a new wave of infections appears to have hit the White House too, as members of Pence's staff test positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

US election 2020: Pence stays campaigning despite aide's Covid diagnosis

 The US vice-president has tested negative himself and says he will not self-isolate.
BBC News

Race to the White house: Trump aide says 'we're not going to control the pandemic'

 The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the President's top..
New Zealand Herald

Trump books are all the 'Rage': 10 books that offer a peek inside the White House

 Here are 10 of the most insightful titles about President Donald Trump and his White House, and what we learned from reading them.
USATODAY.com
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation

Kim Kardashian was warned "not to step foot in that White House" over fears teaming up with United States President Donald Trump would damage her reputation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Final presidential debate strikes a calmer note than the first

 After the debate, one of the president's advisers told White House correspondent Paula Reid said the president stuck to the plan.
CBS News

Trump and Biden prepare for debate as intel officials announce foreign election interference

 Intelligence officials say Iran and Russia are interfering in the U.S. campaign. The announcement came as both presidential candidates are preparing for the..
CBS News

Obama speaks at campaign event for Biden in Pennsylvania, lashes out at Trump

 In his first in-person campaign event for Joe Biden, former President Obama called out President Trump's coronavirus response. In a series of blistering..
CBS News

Trump, Pelosi and McConnell at odds over coronavirus stimulus deal

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is citing progress in stimulus relief talks with the White House as tens of millions of Americans struggle in the midst of the..
CBS News

Pence Won't Quarantine After Aides Test Positive For COVID-19

Pence Won’t Quarantine After Aides Test Positive For COVID-19

Pence Won’t Quarantine After Aides Test Positive For COVID-19

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:29Published
Mike Pence Visits West Mifflin, Speaks For 45 Minutes

Mike Pence Visits West Mifflin, Speaks For 45 Minutes

Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in West Mifflin at the Allegheny County Airport.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:09Published
Vice President Pence appears at 'Make America Great Again' rally near Toledo

Vice President Pence appears at 'Make America Great Again' rally near Toledo

Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks at a "Make America Great Again!" rally in Swanton, outside Toledo, at 1 p.m. Friday.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:35Published

Coronavirus Updates: Trump's Chief Of Staff Says Virus Can't Be Controlled, Which Cuomo Calls "Fundamentally Wrong"

Coronavirus Updates: Trump's Chief Of Staff Says Virus Can't Be Controlled, Which Cuomo Calls Fundamentally Wrong Governor Andrew Cuomo at a Manhattan press briefing on October 5th, 2020. "Flattening the curve is controlling the virus." [ more › ]
Gothamist Also reported by •Deutsche WelleUpworthy

Trump tried to attack Biden by saying his opponent would 'listen to the scientists' in dealing with COVID-19

 Trump mockingly said that Biden will "listen to the scientists" on the coronavirus. Trump regularly rejects scientific advice in his own approach.
Business Insider

News24.com | WATCH | Biden: Anyone responsible for so many Covid deaths 'should not' be president

 Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden said on Thursday during his final debate with President Donald Trump that presiding over the nation as 220 000 Americans...
News24


