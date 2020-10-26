|
Moments from 60 Minutes interview with President Trump
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl interviewed President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election.
Joe Biden: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election InterviewThe former vice president talks with Norah O’Donnell about the pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court, and the “stark” differences between himself and..
CBS News
President Donald Trump: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election InterviewIn an interview that's made headlines this week, Lesley Stahl presses President Trump on once-again rising coronavirus cases and what his priorities would be if..
CBS News
President Trump on rising COVID-19 casesPresident Trump tells 60 Minutes he believes his administration has done a "great job with COVID." The United States has seen a 40% increase in hospitalizations..
CBS News
10/25/2020: The Republican Ticket, The Democratic TicketLesley Stahl speaks with Republican presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Norah O’Donnell speaks with the..
CBS News
Lesley Stahl American journalist
The 60 Minutes interview that President Trump cut shortIn an interview that's made headlines this week, Lesley Stahl presses President Trump on once-again rising coronavirus cases and what his priorities would be if..
CBS News
Why did Pres Trump abruptly exit his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl?“[Joe Biden has] never been asked a question that’s hard,” President Trump told Lesley Stahl before standing up to exit the interview
CBS News
