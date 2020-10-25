President Donald Trump: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview

Global  
 

CBS News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
In an interview that's made headlines this week, Lesley Stahl presses President Trump on once-again rising coronavirus cases and what his priorities would be if re-elected. Stahl also speaks with Mr. Trump's running mate, Vice President Mike Pence.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview

Trump posts raw footage of '60 Minutes' interview 02:24

 [NFA] The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald Trump did with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited version could air this weekend. This report produced...

Moments from 60 Minutes interview with President Trump

 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl interviewed President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election.
CBS News

Joe Biden: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview

 The former vice president talks with Norah O’Donnell about the pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court, and the “stark” differences between himself and..
CBS News

President Trump on rising COVID-19 cases

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes he believes his administration has done a "great job with COVID." The United States has seen a 40% increase in hospitalizations..
CBS News

10/25/2020: The Republican Ticket, The Democratic Ticket

 Lesley Stahl speaks with Republican presidential candidates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Norah O’Donnell speaks with the..
CBS News

The 60 Minutes interview that President Trump cut short

 In an interview that's made headlines this week, Lesley Stahl presses President Trump on once-again rising coronavirus cases and what his priorities would be if..
CBS News
Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation [Video]

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

At least 5 aides to Vice President Pence test positive for coronavirus

 President Trump is again downplaying the pandemic while he hits the campaign trail, despite the outbreak spreading throughout the White House. At least five..
CBS News

Why did Pres Trump abruptly exit his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl?

 “[Joe Biden has] never been asked a question that’s hard,” President Trump told Lesley Stahl before standing up to exit the interview
CBS News

Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority [Video]

Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority

Liz Lynch/Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she would seek another term as House Speaker if Democrats keep control of the house following the November election in an interview with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation

Kim Kardashian was warned "not to step foot in that White House" over fears teaming up with United States President Donald Trump would damage her reputation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Pro-Trump caravan on I-275 draws thousands of participants [Video]

Pro-Trump caravan on I-275 draws thousands of participants

“The message is to promote our president,” said Carolyn Wainscott, who drove the I-275 loop Saturday. “Get out and vote. Just get out and vote.”

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:22Published

Here’s the Moment Trump Stormed Out of His 60 Minutes Interview with Lesley Stahl (VIDEO)

 President *Donald Trump* released his behind-the-scenes version of his interview with *Lesley Stahl* for 60 Minutes, including the moment when he seemed to...
Mediaite

Trump Cuts Off ’60 Minutes’ Interview With Lesley Stahl, Threatens To Publish Footage Himself

 Trump Cuts Off '60 Minutes' Interview With Lesley Stahl, Threatens To Publish Footage Himself
Daily Caller

WATCH: Trump’s ‘Defeated’ Walk After Lesley Stahl Interview Roasted on Blue-Check Twitter

WATCH: Trump’s ‘Defeated’ Walk After Lesley Stahl Interview Roasted on Blue-Check Twitter Video of President Donald Trump departing the White House after taping his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl has gone viral, and blue-check Twitter read a...
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.comUSATODAY.com

