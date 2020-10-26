|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden appear on "60 Minutes" ahead of election
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris all appeared on "60 Minutes" on Sunday ahead of the final week of their respective campaigns. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
