President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden appear on "60 Minutes" ahead of election

CBS News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris all appeared on "60 Minutes" on Sunday ahead of the final week of their respective campaigns. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump, Biden Make Last Pitch To Voters At Final Presidential Debate

Trump, Biden Make Last Pitch To Voters At Final Presidential Debate 04:00

 President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden made their final arguments to voters at their second and final presidential debate, squaring off in Nashville, Tennessee, with less than two weeks until the election.

Race For The White House Getting Closer [Video]

Race For The White House Getting Closer

Nancy Chen reports polls indicate Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Trump but they also show the race growing closer.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published
Jennifer Aniston insists ‘don't be funny and vote for Kanye West for president' [Video]

Jennifer Aniston insists ‘don't be funny and vote for Kanye West for president'

Jennifer Aniston is urging fans not to be "funny" and vote for Kanye West in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
'Jews For Trump' Rallies Turn Violent [Video]

'Jews For Trump' Rallies Turn Violent

A caravan of Jewish supporters of President Trump met up with counter protesters in Times Square, and that led to fist fights, objects being hurled at cars and several arrests. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published

US election: Jews For Trump car parade descends into conflict in New York

US election: Jews For Trump car parade descends into conflict in New York Warning: This article features violence and offensive language. Skirmishes broke out between supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump as a Jews For...
New Zealand Herald

One true thing Donald Trump said in that '60 Minutes' interview

 In Sunday night's now infamous 60 Minutes interview, Donald Trump told at least 16 lies, according to CNN. But he did get something right. Right before he...
Mashable Also reported by •Just Jared

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and his oh-so-familiar falsehoods

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Mexico is paying for the wall (it isn’t), health care choice for veterans came from him (it didn’t) and his...
SeattlePI.com


