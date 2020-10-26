Global  
 

VMI superintendent resigns amid racism investigation

CBS News Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
General J.H Binford Peay II served as the school's superintendent for seventeen years.
V.M.I. Head Resigns Amid Review of Racism on Campus

 A week after the governor ordered an investigation into reports of racism at the college, Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III says the governor and other officials have..
Superintendent of VMI resigns after Black cadets describe relentless racism

 Retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III quits after allegations of relentless racism surface.
Washington Post

