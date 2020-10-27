Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amy Coney Barrett is Confirmed by Senate, Reshaping the Supreme Court

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The vote capped a brazen feat for Republicans, who pushed through a Supreme Court nominee in little more than five weeks with the election looming.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett 00:38

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett along party lines in a 52-48 vote. Only one Republican, US Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, voted against...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

 The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday just days before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as..
CBS News

Supreme Court: Republicans push through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court today by a deeply divided Senate.Republicans overpowered Democrats to install President..
New Zealand Herald

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court of U.S.

 There were no eleventh-hour surprises -- Amy Coney Barrett got the votes she needed to be confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, which is now..
TMZ.com

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court

 Donald Trump scores pre-election win as US Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court judge.
BBC News

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Senator Joe Manchin: "Great concern" about how Amy Coney Barrett will rule on Affordable Care Act

 Senate Republicans are set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, giving President Trump his third appointment in just four years. West Virginia..
CBS News

Senate set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, becomes the youngest justice on the Supreme Court by five years, and could help secure a conservative majority for decades to come...
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump battles for Pennsylvania as Biden leads in crucial state

 President Trump blanketed Pennsylvania with three separate stops in hopes of turning out longtime Republicans and overcoming Democratic presidential nominee Joe..
CBS News
Senate Republicans expected to complete SCOTUS confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday [Video]

Senate Republicans expected to complete SCOTUS confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett on Monday

With just eight days until election day and despite attempts at parliamentary roadblocks by Democrats, Senate Republicans are expected to easily confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:25Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Senate leaders' last arguments before Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation [Video]

Senate leaders' last arguments before Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation

Sens. Graham, Schumer and McConnell offer their closing thoughts regarding the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett's to the Supreme Court.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:51Published
Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett To The Supreme Court [Video]

Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett To The Supreme Court

Debra Alfarone reports on Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, despite Democratic protest (10-26-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:17Published
Amy Coney Barrett confirmation 10.26.20 [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmation 10.26.20

President Donald Trump's newest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, could be confirmed as early as this evening.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Tweets about this