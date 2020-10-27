|
Amy Coney Barrett is Confirmed by Senate, Reshaping the Supreme Court
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The vote capped a brazen feat for Republicans, who pushed through a Supreme Court nominee in little more than five weeks with the election looming.
