Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
At an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is President Trump's choice to fill the vacancy left behind by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Watch part of the ceremony here.
