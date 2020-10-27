Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

CBS News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
At an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is President Trump's choice to fill the vacancy left behind by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Watch part of the ceremony here.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Senate Expected To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Senate Expected To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett 00:26

 The U.S. Senate will hold a final confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Amy Coney Barrett takes oath as Supreme Court justice, as GOP celebrates 6-3 conservative majority

 Barrett was set to begin work, participate in her first private conference with colleagues, and take her place on the bench, all before Election Day.
Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee..
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

 The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday just days before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as..
Supreme Court: Republicans push through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court today by a deeply divided Senate.Republicans overpowered Democrats to install President..
Supreme Court Won’t Extend Wisconsin’s Deadline for Mailed Ballots

 In April, the court had assumed an extension was permissible, though it insisted that ballots be mailed and postmarked before Election Day.
SCOTUS rules Wisconsin ballots must be received by Election Day

 Wisconsin is one of about 30 states that require absentee ballots be received by Election Day to be counted.
Race to the White House: Under Trump, US no longer leads world on refugee protection

 For decades, America led the world in humanitarian policies by creating a sanctuary for the oppressed, admitting more refugees annually than all other countries..
Trump hitting several key battleground states this week despite second coronavirus outbreak in the White House

 President Trump and Vice President Pence continue making campaign trips despite a second coronavirus outbreak affecting several Pence aides in the White House...
Halloween Goes on at White House with a Few Twists

 With a bit of rejiggering, President Donald...
President Trump, first lady host ‘Halloween at the White House’

 WASHINGTON — Less than a week before Halloween, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump transformed the South Portico facing the South Lawn into a..
Amy Coney Barrett is Confirmed by Senate, Reshaping the Supreme Court

 The vote capped a brazen feat for Republicans, who pushed through a Supreme Court nominee in little more than five weeks with the election looming.
Sarah Cooper of Trump lip-syncing fame has her 1st comedy special

 Comedian Sarah Cooper, whose star rose seemingly overnight after she started lip-syncing President Trump quotes, now has her own comedy special. (Oct...
Trump and Africa: How Ethiopia was 'betrayed' over Nile dam

 The US president has sided with Egypt in the escalating dispute over a mega dam, analysts say.
Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court of U.S.

 There were no eleventh-hour surprises -- Amy Coney Barrett got the votes she needed to be confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, which is now..
Mike Espy's Senate race in Mississippi is getting a fresh look from Democrats, including Barack Obama. Here's why

 Democratic Senate candidate Mike Espy is getting new attention in deeply red Mississippi as donations pour in after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death.
Carrie Severino and Elizabeth Wydra talk about the Supreme Court battle on "The Takeout" — 9/25/2020

 Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, and Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center, join Major to talk about..
Democrats boycott Judiciary Committee Barrett vote

 Democratic senators refused to show up in protest of the Republicans' rush to install President Donald Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader..
