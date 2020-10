Senate Confirms Trump Nominee Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Justice Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The Senate by a divided vote of 52-48 appoints President Trump's nominee as the 115th justice to the Supreme Court on Monday. This upraises the fifth woman to the court in its 231-year history. Barrett is Trump's third nominee to the Supreme Court.