Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

CBS News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Stefani announced their engagement on Instagram.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged — ’Thanks for Saving My 2020 and the Rest of My Life'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged — ’Thanks for Saving My 2020 and the Rest of My Life' 01:49

 "Yes please!" Gwen Stefani captioned her Instagram post with the announcement

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani American singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Gwen Stefani Announces Engagement to Blake Shelton

 Blake Shelton popped the question and Gwen Stefani had a two-word answer ... YES PLEASE!!! Gwen announced Tuesday she and the country star are engaged after..
TMZ.com

'I heard a YES': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged

 Blake Shelton took to Twitter Tuesday to reveal he'd proposed to girlfriend Gwen Stefani. She said "yes."
USATODAY.com

'The Voice' premiere: John Legend's campaign-style ad attacking Blake Shelton backfires badly

 "The Voice" is back. Season 19 of the NBC singing competition premiered Monday with returning coach Gwen Stefani. Here's what happened.
USATODAY.com
Gwen Stefani finds it cute that everyone thinks she and Blake Shelton are married [Video]

Gwen Stefani finds it cute that everyone thinks she and Blake Shelton are married

Gwen Stefani finds it "pretty cute" when people mistakenly refer to herself and Blake Shelton as a married couple.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Blake Shelton Blake Shelton American country music singer and television personality

'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson's rivalry with Blake Shelton gets 'dirty' after double block

 Blake Shelton the reigning champion and the last original coach on the NBC singing competition, is clearly letting his seventh win get to his head.
USATODAY.com

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Cardi B addresses Birkin bag criticism: 'Y'all don't do this to these white celebrities'

 Cardi B took to Instagram to address criticism about her Birkin bag collection and called out the double standard.
USATODAY.com

Everyone on Instagram will soon be able to go live for four hours

 Instagram

Instagram continues to focus on improving its live video experience, and today, it announced multiple small changes that’ll make streaming..
The Verge
Jennifer Garner denies pregnancy rumours after confusing fans with jack-o'-lantern snap [Video]

Jennifer Garner denies pregnancy rumours after confusing fans with jack-o'-lantern snap

Jennifer Garner's Halloween jack-o'-lantern snap had fans on Instagram totally confused - because they mistook the lockdown-themed carving for a pregnancy announcement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carrie Underwood wins big at CMT Music Awards [Video]

Carrie Underwood wins big at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood extended her CMT Music Awards record by winning her 21st and 22nd prizes, including the night's biggest accolade, Video of the Year.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:21Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have already celebrated Thanksgiving [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have already celebrated Thanksgiving

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have already celebrated Thanksgiving a month early, because the coronavirus pandemic means they've had to "switch around" their schedules.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:13Published
Virtual fans, block buttons, Blake Shelton's thoughts on red sauce... 'The Voice' returns [Video]

Virtual fans, block buttons, Blake Shelton's thoughts on red sauce... 'The Voice' returns

"The Voice" season premiere included Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in their red chairs and virtual fans.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this