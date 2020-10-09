|
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Stefani announced their engagement on Instagram.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gwen Stefani American singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer
Gwen Stefani Announces Engagement to Blake SheltonBlake Shelton popped the question and Gwen Stefani had a two-word answer ... YES PLEASE!!! Gwen announced Tuesday she and the country star are engaged after..
TMZ.com
'I heard a YES': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engagedBlake Shelton took to Twitter Tuesday to reveal he'd proposed to girlfriend Gwen Stefani. She said "yes."
USATODAY.com
'The Voice' premiere: John Legend's campaign-style ad attacking Blake Shelton backfires badly"The Voice" is back. Season 19 of the NBC singing competition premiered Monday with returning coach Gwen Stefani. Here's what happened.
USATODAY.com
Gwen Stefani finds it cute that everyone thinks she and Blake Shelton are married
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Blake Shelton American country music singer and television personality
'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson's rivalry with Blake Shelton gets 'dirty' after double blockBlake Shelton the reigning champion and the last original coach on the NBC singing competition, is clearly letting his seventh win get to his head.
USATODAY.com
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Cardi B addresses Birkin bag criticism: 'Y'all don't do this to these white celebrities'Cardi B took to Instagram to address criticism about her Birkin bag collection and called out the double standard.
USATODAY.com
Everyone on Instagram will soon be able to go live for four hoursInstagram
Instagram continues to focus on improving its live video experience, and today, it announced multiple small changes that’ll make streaming..
The Verge
Jennifer Garner denies pregnancy rumours after confusing fans with jack-o'-lantern snap
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this