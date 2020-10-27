Global  
 

How Latino voters will impact the 2020 presidential election

CBS News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Latino voters will make up a substantial demographic group in the 2020 presidential election. But that vote is far from a monolith, with age, location and heritage all playing a role. WNYC's Tanzina Vega joined CBSN with a closer look.
