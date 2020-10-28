Global  
 

Jared Kushner told Bob Woodward Trump took the country "back from the doctors"

CBS News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Kushner also said his father-in-law "basically did a full hostile takeover of the Republican Party."
Jared Kushner Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump

Lincoln Project brings viral anti-Trump billboards to Mar-a-Lago this weekend

 The Lincoln Project's Times Square billboards showing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be floating near Mar-a-Lago this weekend.
USATODAY.com

10/29: CBSN AM

 3 dead in suspected terror attack in Nice, France; Jared Kushner audio sheds light on WH response
CBS News

Jared Kushner on Trump taking pandemic efforts "back from the doctors"

 CBS News has obtained audio of an April interview with President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, where he said the president was taking..
CBS News

Trump wrested control from doctors as the pandemic grew, Jared Kushner told an interviewer.

 As coronavirus cases and deaths were rising, Jared Kushner, President Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, told an interviewer that the president had taken..
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

After 2016 Shock, Wisconsin Democrats Picked Themselves Off the Floor

 Hillary Clinton’s narrow loss refocused the party’s efforts to reclaim support and power after years of Republican statehouse dominance.
NYTimes.com

Here's why Republicans are 'red' and Democrats are 'blue': USA TODAY may have contributed to it

 Prior to 2000, red and blue did not always respectively denote Republicans and Democrats.
USATODAY.com
Melania Trump votes in Florida [Video]

Melania Trump votes in Florida

First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center inPalm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Asked why she did not vote with the Republican president last week, the firstlady told reporters on Tuesday: "It's election day so I wanted to come here tovote today on the election day."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

2020 House and Senate elections: Democrats fight to recapture Senate

 Republicans currently hold a slim 53-47 majority in the Senate.
CBS News

Trump Now Claims He ‘Up-Played’ the Covid-19 Threat After Explosive Woodward Tapes Revealed He Downplayed The Threat [Video]

Trump Now Claims He ‘Up-Played’ the Covid-19 Threat After Explosive Woodward Tapes Revealed He Downplayed The Threat

President Trump is now claiming that he quote ‘up-played’ the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic...Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem [Video]

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Kushner Calls Democrats 'Crazy' For 'Defending Baltimore', NYT Reports [Video]

Kushner Calls Democrats 'Crazy' For 'Defending Baltimore', NYT Reports

In the recently revealed interviews between President Donald Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner reported by journalist Bob Woodward, Baltimore managed to come up in conversation- again.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published

