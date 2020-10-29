Global  
 

Live Updates: Hurricane Zeta battering Gulf Coast ; At least 1 dead

FOXNews.com Thursday, 29 October 2020
Hurricane Zeta continues to batter the Gulf Coast and produce life-threatening storm surge, as well as, strong winds over southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi.
 Hurricane Zeta left destruction in its wake as it hit the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Monday night, October 26.

Hurricane Zeta is battering the Gulf Coast with life-threatening conditions and storm surge. According to CNN, the dangerous system has descended upon Louisiana and Mississippi. The Category 2 storm..

Right now the Gulf Coast is bracing for yet another hurricane today, after what has already felt like a relentless storm season. Hurricane Zeta is currently a category two in the Gulf Of Mexico.

 Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to strengthen as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, prompting both hurricane and storm surge warnings.
 Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to strengthen and bring hurricane conditions, as well as, life-threatening storm surge when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast on...
