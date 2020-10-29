Jerry Falwell Jr. Sues Liberty University for Defamation
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of Liberty University, accused the conservative Christian school of defaming him by affirming lies intended to undermine him as a high-profile supporter of President Donald Trump during an election year.
Jerry Falwell Jr. is the ex-president of Virginia’s Liberty University.
On Thursday, Falwell announced he is suing the evangelical Christian university.
Business Insider reports that last summer Falwell he was ousted from this summer following allegations of an extramarital affair.
The lawsuit...