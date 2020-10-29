Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Falwell Jr. Sues Liberty University for Defamation

Newsmax Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of Liberty University, accused the conservative Christian school of defaming him by affirming lies intended to undermine him as a high-profile supporter of President Donald Trump during an election year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Jerry Falwell Jr. Is Now Suing Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. Is Now Suing Liberty University 00:32

 Jerry Falwell Jr. is the ex-president of Virginia’s Liberty University. On Thursday, Falwell announced he is suing the evangelical Christian university. Business Insider reports that last summer Falwell he was ousted from this summer following allegations of an extramarital affair. The lawsuit...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

911 Call From Intoxicated Jerry Falwell Jr.’s House [Video]

911 Call From Intoxicated Jerry Falwell Jr.’s House

HuffPost obtained an August 911 call that described the former Liberty University president as intoxicated and injured.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published
Liberty University Brings In The Big Guns To Investigate Falwell Jr's Finances [Video]

Liberty University Brings In The Big Guns To Investigate Falwell Jr's Finances

A high-profile sex scandal drove Jerry Falwell Jr. from his job as President of evangelical Christian college Liberty University. Now, the university has launched a clean-up crew to investigate 'all..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

'I must take the necessary steps to restore my reputation’: Jerry Falwell files a lawsuit against Liberty University

 Liberty University’s former president and chancellor, Jerry Falwell Jr., has filed a lawsuit against his former employer.
Upworthy

Jerry Falwell Jr. sues Liberty University

 "I am saddened that university officials ... jumped to conclusions about the claims made against my character."
Upworthy

Liberty U marks record enrollment despite Falwell Jr. scandal

 Liberty University’s fall enrollment is up 10.5% from last year’s despite the sex scandal involving ex-President Jerry Falwell Jr. that erupted just as...
Christian Post


Tweets about this