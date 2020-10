You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources October 12: Honoring Indigenous Peoples' Day in Arizona



Monday is being honored as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Arizona, after Governor Doug Ducey signed a proclamation last month. ABC15 spoke with a group of Arizona State University students who are using.. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:39 Published 2 weeks ago Ducey: The expectation should be COVID-19 cases ‘are going to rise’



Governor Doug Ducey told reporters on Thursday that the expectation should be that COVID-19 cases are going to rise, but insists Arizona is open. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:03 Published 3 weeks ago Ducey talks police reform and pandemic plan



Governor Doug Ducey spoke Thursday afternoon with Arizona university leaders to share the latest information about coronavirus within the community. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:28 Published on September 25, 2020

Tweets about this