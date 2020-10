You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jill Biden, Eric Trump To Campaign In Florida Over The Weekend



Trying to rally supporters in the final days before the presidential election, Eric Trump and Jill Biden will campaign this weekend in Florida. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:39 Published 11 hours ago Pressley campaigns for Biden, Trump Jr. stumps for his dad in New Hampshire



Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley spoke to New Hampshire voters on behalf of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, while Donald Trump Jr. visited to promote the reelection of his father. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago President Trump Making Final Push For Florida Votes With Tampa Rally



First Lady Melania Trump also addressed supporters. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this