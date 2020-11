You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Halloween is cancelled!: Heidi Klum's annual spooky party won't go ahead this year



According to sources, Heidi Klum has cancelled her annual Halloween party due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago Coronavirus Concerns Rise In Some NYC Neighborhoods As CDC Issues Guidelines For Halloween



Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control issues new guidelines to stop the coronavirus from spreading even further during Halloween and other holiday celebrations; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:33 Published on September 22, 2020

Tweets about this