|
Eddie Hassell, "The Kids Are All Right" actor, killed in Texas
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The 30-year-old was best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC series "Surface."
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Election Day is nearly upon us, drive-thru Texas votes, Johnny Depp's libel suit: 5 things to know MondayElection Day is nearly upon us, a ruling is expected in Johnny Depp's libel suit and more news to get your Monday started.
USATODAY.com
Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, who appeared in 'The Kids Are All Right,' shot and killed in TexasEddie Hassell, who appeared in the 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC TV show "Surface," has died after being shot in Texas. He was 30.
USATODAY.com
Trump defends Texas drivers who surrounded Biden bus, while the president’s supporters block traffic in New York and New Jersey.
NYTimes.com
Trump defends Texas drivers who surrounded Biden bus, while president’s supporters block traffic in New York and New Jersey.
NYTimes.com
NBC American television and radio network
'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead At 30, Shot in TexasActor Eddie Hassell -- most famous from NBC's "Surface" -- has died after being shot ... TMZ has learned. Eddie's rep tells us he was killed early Sunday morning..
TMZ.com
Poll roundup: Biden’s numbers stay strong, as an NBC/Marist survey finds him ahead in Florida.
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden calls running mate’s husband ‘Kamala’s wife’ as gaffes pile up days before election (VIDEO)Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accidentally suggested that his running mate, Kamala Harris, was married to another woman. Biden has suffered a series..
WorldNews
Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:54Published
Sean Connery dies, iconic “James Bond” actor passes away at 90Sean Connery, the Oscar-winning Scottish actor best known for portraying special agent James Bond more than half a dozen times, has died, the BBC reports...
CBS News
Sean Connery, star of the James Bond films, dies at 90Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the silver screen as part of a four-decade career, has died at 90, the BBC reported. Connery played..
The Verge
Sean Connery, who defined the role of 'James Bond' for a generation, dies at 90, reports sayOscar-winning Sean Connery, has died at age 90, according to the BBC who was informed by the actor's family, and Variety.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this