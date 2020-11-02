Global  
 

All eyes on Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day

CBS News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
An estimated more than 2.3 million Pennsylvanians have voted ahead of Election Day. The candidates are focusing on the state, which could play a major role in who wins. CBS News' latest Battleground Tracker poll has Joe Biden leading over President Trump. Jericka Duncan reports from the hotly contested swing state.
Election Day Dawning, Latest on Campaign Trail

Election Day Dawning, Latest on Campaign Trail

 CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest details on President Trump's and Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign trail as Election Day approaches.

SCOTUS Allows Longer Deadlines for Absentee Ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania [Video]

SCOTUS Allows Longer Deadlines for Absentee Ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania

The two Supreme Court decisions were handed down on Wednesday.

AP Top Stories November 2 A

 Trump suggests firing Dr. Fauci after election day; Trump prepares to sue over Pennsylvania mail ballots; Biden says to defeat coronavirus, defeat Trump first;..
11/01: McDaniel, Demings, Johnson, Gottlieb

 This week on "Face the Nation," the long and turbulent road to Election Day is almost at an end, but a dangerous new phase in the coronavirus pandemic is just..
Open: This is "Face the Nation," November 1

 Today on "Face the Nation," the long and turbulent road to Election Day is almost at an end, but a dangerous new phase in the coronavirus pandemic is just..
Democrats led early voting after Trump's attacks on mail-in ballots. Now Trump needs to dominate Election Day

 President Donald Trump will have to rely on strong in-person Election Day turnout among Republicans to defeat Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Final weekend on the campaign trail for Trump and Biden

 President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final weekend before Election Day on the campaign trail. Michelle Lee, a reporter for The Washington Post,..
Election Live Updates: Trump and Biden make last-minute appeal on eve of election

 Biden and Trump are barnstorming key battleground states in an final blitz before Election Day.
President Trump blasts Dr. Anthony Fauci after he criticizes the administration's COVID-19 response

 In a late night speech two days before the November 3 election, President Trump criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and appeared to openly ponder firing him after the..
'I appreciate the advice': After crowd chants 'Fire Fauci!' Trump says to wait until after the election

 "Let me wait 'til a little bit after the election, please," Trump told the crowd, which had started a resounding chant of "fire Fauci!"
Trump demands winner declared on Election Day, signals possible legal action if results not known

 President Trump suggested over the weekend that his campaign could challenge the results of the upcoming presidential election. The comments came as he held five..
Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Final CBS News Battleground Tracker before election shows early voters prefer Biden

 CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the final Battleground Tracker ahead of the election and each of the presidential..
FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus [Video]

FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus

Eye Opener: Trump, Biden in final sprint of presidential election

 President Trump hinted that he'll challenge the results of the election as he and Joe Biden entered the final sprint of the race for the White House. Also, Mr...
The Deciders: Young voters in 2020

 CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan profiles young voters on opposite sides of the country and on opposing sides of the political debate for the CBS..
Louisville police officer sues Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for emotional distress

 Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, an officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, has filed a civil suit against her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for..
Protests erupt after Philadelphia police fatally shoot Black man

 The Philadelphia police shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace, an incident that was captured on cellphone video, sparked demonstrations that have turned..
