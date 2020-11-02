|
All eyes on Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
An estimated more than 2.3 million Pennsylvanians have voted ahead of Election Day. The candidates are focusing on the state, which could play a major role in who wins. CBS News' latest Battleground Tracker poll has Joe Biden leading over President Trump. Jericka Duncan reports from the hotly contested swing state.
