US Election 2020: All eyes on Pennsylvania, what's going on there?
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Two days after America voted, all eyes are on Pennsylvania again, which delivers 20 electoral votes to the winner. If Biden wins this, then we can say he has won the election. If Trump wins the state and wins nearly every other state that’s still left to be called, then we have a sensational comeback on our hands.
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent a ton of time in the Keystone State on Monday, knowing it could hold the key to an Electoral College victory. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports