Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘We Love What They Did’: Florida Senator Marco Rubio Supports Pro Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus

cbs4.com Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is defending supporters who were seen surrounding a Biden campaign bus in Texas, which led Democrats to cancel an event there and suggested the FBI should stop investigating the incident. Florida Senator Marco Rubio also announced his support of the incident.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus: 'We Love What They Did'

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus: 'We Love What They Did' 00:48

 In videos posted on Twitter, a group of cars and pickup trucks — many adorned with large Trump flags — can be seen riding alongside the campaign bus on Friday, and at times boxing it in, as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin. At one point, one of the pickup trucks can be seen colliding with...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Leading In Florida [Video]

President Trump Leading In Florida

Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede points to Miami-Dade as the Biden campaign's possible downfall in the Sunshine State.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:20Published
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Presidential candidates keep eyes on several crucial counties in Florida [Video]

Presidential candidates keep eyes on several crucial counties in Florida

We all know, for Trump and Biden, Florida is the state to win. But here in the Sunshine State, there are also several crucial counties, including Hialeah.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:54Published

Tweets about this