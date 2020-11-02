‘We Love What They Did’: Florida Senator Marco Rubio Supports Pro Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is defending supporters who were seen surrounding a Biden campaign bus in Texas, which led Democrats to cancel an event there and suggested the FBI should stop investigating the incident. Florida Senator Marco Rubio also announced his support of the incident.
