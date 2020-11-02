‘DWTS’ Cast React to Jeannie Mai’s Sudden Exit: ‘Praying for a Speedy Recovery’ Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

“Dancing With the Stars” cast sent well wishes to their fellow dancer Jeannie Mai, who was forced to exit the ABC dance competition on Monday after a surprising diagnosis with a throat condition landed her in the hospital.



“It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” Mai said in a statement provided to TheWrap.



But Mai’s friends and “DWTS” competitors have not forgotten about her.



“My sweet @jeanniemai,” wrote “Cheer” star Monica Aldama, who was eliminated from “DWTS” last week. “Praying for a speedy recovery and complete restoration of health. You were such a light in my DWTS journey…my friend, my show & tell partner and the sunshine that made me smile. Looking forward to reuniting and giving you the biggest hug!”



Mai’s dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, said in a video message on “GMA”: “We are devastated by the news that we’re gonna have to cut this season short, but Jeannie’s health does come first. Thank you to all the fans that have helped to get us this far and we are praying for a speedy recovery for Jeannie.”



Cheryl Burke and her partner AJ McLean made a video wishing Mai well. “You have been such a light on his show and I will miss having your energy on set,” Burke wrote in the caption. “You are in our hearts as you go through this. We love you so much!”



Mai also serves as co-host of the daytime talk show “The Real,” and her fellow co-host Loni Love also wished her well on Monday.



“‘All the best to my friend @jeanniemai …get well soon!!!” Love wrote on Twitter.



The health condition that forced Mai to withdraw from the competition is called epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the tissue protecting the windpipe becomes inflamed.



“It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” “The Real” host told “GMA.”







My sweet @jeanniemai Praying for a speedy recovery and complete restoration of health. You were such a light in my DWTS journey…my friend, my show & tell partner and the sunshine that made me smile. Looking forward to reuniting and giving you the biggest hug! pic.twitter.com/Dt4Rd2GS8r



— Monica Aldama (@monicaaldama) November 2, 2020











. @jeanniemai, you have been such a light on his show and I will miss having your energy on set. You are in our hearts as you go through this. We love you so much! @brandonkstrong @DancingABC @aj_mclean pic.twitter.com/0PXw8YZN7H



— Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) November 2, 2020











'All the best to my friend @jeanniemai…get well soon!!! Dancing With the Stars' celebrity Jeannie Mai hospitalized, forced to leave show via @GMA https://t.co/fQFoDHCDoS



— Loni Love (@LoniLove) November 2, 2020







